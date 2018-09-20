Image caption Heating consultant Alastair Nicol, told the inquiry he reported flaws to the government body that handled the Northern Ireland RHI scheme

A firm of consultants working for the enterprise department identified flaws in the RHI scheme, several years before problems with it came to light.

The public inquiry is hearing from business consultant Alastair Nicol.

He worked for Elements Consultants - a company which helped firms that were clients of the business development agency, Invest NI.

It was part of the enterprise department, which also held responsibility for the RHI scheme.

Heating expert Mr Nicol, which was paid to offer advice to Invest NI's clients - companies that had spent more than £30,000 a year on things like water, waste or energy.

He produced a report that suggested ways to make those firms more efficient.

'Exasperation and discontent'

Inquiry counsel Donal Lunny said it appeared a series of such reports had identified some of the flaws and other issues with RHI from a fairly early stage.

"Examples are how it could be gamed or manipulated, the potentially very high returns available in the scheme," he said.

"And you appear to have been reflecting to Invest NI that the market was aware of this issue and all of this appears to have been well before the Department of Enterprise Trade and Investment and its officials were aware of this issue".

What was the Renewable Heat Incentive scheme?

The RHI scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.

Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.

The scheme's budget ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up: Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.

At one point the estimate for the overspend was set at £700m if permanent cost controls were not introduced - temporary cuts have since pulled the budget back on track for now.

Whatever the scale of the bill, it will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.

Mr Nicol said he reported the flaws, and allegations of potential fraud, to Ofgem (Office of Gas and Electricity Markets), the government body administering the Northern Ireland scheme.

He told the inquiry it had been "rumoured in the marketplace" that by altering the density of the liquid in heating systems, scheme applicants could achieve higher metre readings, on which their payments were based.

He said he told a senior Ofgem official that the scheme was "skewing the prices of boilers", and there were ways that it "could be manipulated quite legally to increase" the amount of money that claimants could earn.

Mr Nicol said Ofgem told him it would "take note" of the allegations.

Inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin said it would "certainly be of some significance" if Mr Nicol's warnings hadn't been acted on by Ofgem.

Later, the inquiry heard Mr Nicol published a report in 2013 identifying flaws in the RHI scheme, less than a year after it had become operational.

Inquiry panellist Dame Una O'Brien said she had heard "weeks of evidence" from enterprise department officials who said they did not realise the problems with RHI until several years later.

Mr Lunny said one of the issues he would be seeking to clarify during the hearings was: "If (the problem) was apparent to Mr Nicol, why not Deti? And was it apparent to Invest NI and what did they do about it?"

The inquiry was told that in one email, Mr Nicol expressed "exasperation and discontent" at seeing the potential effect for claimants to manipulate the Northern Ireland RHI scheme.

Two officials from Invest NI are due to appear before the inquiry later on Thursday - the body's chief executive Alastair Hamilton and a technical adviser, Jim Clarke.