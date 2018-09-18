Three released over Belfast 'hate crime attack'
- 18 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Three people arrested after a man was beaten in what police have called a racially-motivated hate crime have been released on bail.
The man in his 30s was attacked by a group of young people in East Bridge Street in Belfast shortly before 17:35 BST on Monday.
Three males, aged 18, 17 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of assault.
An 18-year-old woman was cautioned about the attack.