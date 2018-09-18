Northern Ireland

Three released over Belfast 'hate crime attack'

  • 18 September 2018
Police officers

Three people arrested after a man was beaten in what police have called a racially-motivated hate crime have been released on bail.

The man in his 30s was attacked by a group of young people in East Bridge Street in Belfast shortly before 17:35 BST on Monday.

Three males, aged 18, 17 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of assault.

An 18-year-old woman was cautioned about the attack.

