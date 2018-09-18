A man has been assaulted after three armed men - one with a suspected gun, one a hatchet and one a crowbar - broke into a house.

The masked intruders broke into the property on the Pillar Brae Road, outside Ballymena, shortly before 23:45 BST on Monday.

A man who lives in the house was hit on the head, receiving minor injuries. He was also left badly shaken.

A gold chain was pulled from the man and the burglars also stole cash.

The intruders, who were wearing dark coats, jeans and balaclava masks, fled on foot.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.