Image copyright earth.nullschool.net Image caption Storm Ali is expected to bring high winds and heavy rain on Wednesday

Northern Ireland is to be battered by high winds and heavy rain on Wednesday as Storm Ali sweeps in.

Storm Ali has prompted the Met Office to issue weather warnings in NI, Scotland and the north of England.

A yellow warning for wind is in place in NI from 06:00 BST, rising to amber from 08:00 to 17:00 BST, meaning travel disruptions are expected as a result of fallen trees and debris.

The Met Office has warned of potential gusts of wind of 65-75 mph.

The weather is to gradually improve at about 17:00 BST on Wednesday.

The west is expected to be hit particularly hard. The storm is expected to reach its peak before 12:00 BST in the Sperrins.

The Met Office's chief forecaster, Laura Paterson, said: "Storm Ali is expected to bring a spell of very strong winds to northern parts of the UK through Wednesday, particularly Northern Ireland, central and southern Scotland and the far northwest of England.

"As this is the first spell of very strong winds of the season, and given that most trees are still in full leaf, we are likely to see some dangerous conditions with falling trees and flying branches and other debris likely.

"Strong winds will be accompanied by heavy, squally showers."

NI Direct has warned of the possibility of "power cuts, disruption to travel, fallen trees, damage to property, and risk of injuries or danger to life from flying debris".

