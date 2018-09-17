Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Drumclay Care Home can house up to 60 residents but is currently just over half full

A trade union has said it is seeking a meeting with the owners of a County Fermanagh care home after residents and staff were told it is to close.

Drumclay care home in Enniskillen currently has 34 residents and the families affected were told about the planned closure last week.

Its owners said the inability to recruit enough skilled nursing staff to deliver safe care was behind the move.

Drumclay care home was bought by its current owners in March 2017.

In a statement last Thursday, they said they were announcing the likely closure "with a heavy heart".

GMB organiser Alan Perry has called on the owners to "get round a table to understand what has led to this decision and to see if the home can be saved".

"Our members deserve better," he added.

"Our thoughts are not only with our members but also with the residents and their families at this very worrying and stressful time."