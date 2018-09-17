Three people have been arrested after a man was beaten in what police have called a racially-motivated hate crime.

The man in his 30s was attacked by a group of young people in East Bridge Street in Belfast shortly before 17:35 BST on Monday.

He was treated for his injuries at the scene.

Three males, aged 18, 17 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in custody. An 18-year-old woman was cautioned about the attack.

Police have appealed for information.