Image caption The incident happened in the New Lodge area

A 23-year-old man has been released on bail after a man in his 20s was found with a gunshot wound in north Belfast.

He had been arrested by detectives on Sunday on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police received reports that a shot had been fired in New Lodge Road at about 01:30 BST on Saturday.

When they arrived at the scene they found a man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen and facial injuries.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital, where he is in a stable condition.

Police said they were not treating the incident as a paramilitary-style attack.