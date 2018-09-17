Northern Ireland

Man beaten with sledgehammers in Larne, County Antrim

  • 17 September 2018
Image caption Police are investigating the incident

A man has been beaten with sledgehammers in County Antrim, police have said.

He is being treated in hospital for injuries which have described as "life-changing".

The attack happened in the Woodvale area of Larne on Sunday night.

Police said they are investigating reports of an aggravated burglary.