The head of the civil service in Northern Ireland has said he has "deep concerns" about the impact of a no-deal Brexit.

David Sterling said some agri-food firms could find it impossible to continue trading if they faced tariffs.

He said if businesses had to fill out customs declarations, the extra bureaucracy would damage their competitiveness.

He was addressing diplomats at the European Policy Centre in Brussels.

Mr Sterling also spoke about the challenges of preparing for Brexit without having any Stormont ministers in post.

Northern Ireland has been without an executive since January 2017.

The governing parties, the DUP and Sinn Féin, split in a bitter row over a flawed green energy scheme.

Mr Sterling took control of Stormont's finances in March, due to a failure to pass a budget for the financial year following the collapse of the devolved institutions.

Later this week Prime Minister Theresa May will meet other EU leaders in Austria.

Image caption Theresa May said the people of Northern Ireland deserved to be listened to in the Brexit negotiations

Speaking to BBC Panorama, Mrs May said her so-called Chequers plan was the only way to insure there would be no hardening of the Irish border.

The prime minister said there needed to be friction-free movement of goods with no customs or regulatory checks between the UK and the EU.

She said the people of Northern Ireland deserved to be listened to in the Brexit negotiations.