A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being found with a gunshot wound in north Belfast.

Police received reports that a shot had been fired in the New Lodge area at about 01:30 BST on Saturday.

When they arrived at the scene they found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and facial injuries.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital where he is described as critical but stable.

Police have said they are "currently working to establish the exact circumstances of this incident" and have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.