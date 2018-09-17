Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Columba McVeigh was kidnapped, murdered and buried in secret by the IRA

A fresh search for a man murdered and secretly buried by the IRA will begin on Monday.

Columba McVeigh, one of 16 murder victims known as the Disappeared, was kidnapped on 1 November 1975.

His body has never been found, despite extensive searches.

The search will take place in a section of Bragan Bog near Emyvale, County Monaghan, the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains (ICLVR) has announced.

Four searches, the most recent ending in September 2013, have been carried out at Bragan Bog since 1999, initially by An Garda Síochána (Irish police) and subsequently by the ICLVR.

Refined search

Geoff Knupfer, the ICLVR's lead forensic investigator, said: "We remain convinced that Columba was buried in Bragan Bog and over the past five years since the last unsuccessful search, we have been working to refine the search area.

"That is what often has to be done when we are searching for a body that has been buried somewhere in a vast expanse of bog more than 40 years ago."

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption A series of excavations have previously been carried out at Bragan Bog in County Monaghan

The remains of another of the Disappeared, Brendan Megraw, were found in October 2014 in Oristown Bog in County Meath, 15 years after the search for his body began.

Mr Knupfer added: "We were close to the burial place of [Disappeared victim] Seamus Ruddy in an earlier search before we recovered his remains in France in May last year.

"But 'close' is not good enough. The fact that we are back on Bragan Bog for a fresh search does not mean that anyone who has information about where Columba is buried should assume that it is no longer relevant."

Mr McVeigh, from Donaghmore in County Tyrone, was 19 when he was abducted and murdered by the IRA.

'Challenges'

Jon Hill, senior investigator with the ICLVR, who will take charge of the initial phase of the search, said: "We carried out a scoping exercise earlier in the year and are now concentrating on an area of around one acre in size.

"While that is relatively small compared to some of the searches we've carried out in the past, each one presents its own challenges and so I don't want to put a definitive time frame on it.

"Obviously we hope that we have an early success but if that's not the case then we'll press on for as long as it takes.

"We have a dedicated and vastly experienced team of contractors and forensic archaeologists working on the search.

"We all know what this means to the McVeigh family and we will do everything in our power to bring this search to a successful conclusion".