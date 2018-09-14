Image caption Andrew Crawford has repeatedly denied he sought to keep the RHI scheme open and only ever offered "friendly advice" to those closely involved in plans

A former DUP adviser has denied he tried to mould changes in the RHI scheme to benefit the poultry industry.

Andrew Crawford was Arlene Foster's adviser in summer 2015, when officials were trying to bring the flawed scheme under control.

Mr Crawford had suggested an amendment he claimed would have maintained income levels for poultry farmers when tariffs came in.

It was put to him that he was involved in a "sales pitch for Moy Park".

Poultry farmers make up a significant share of the claimants on the RHI scheme - almost all of them supply Moy Park.

When plans were being drawn up in summer 2015 for cost controls, officials suggested a tiered tariff with a lower payment kicking in after boilers had run for 1,314 hours.

But Mr Crawford suggested the boilers be allowed to run for 3,000 hours at the higher tariff.

He said he had been told by a boiler installer that poultry farmers needed 6,000 hours to grow their chicken crop.

'Special interest'

Three thousand hours was half the required time - but under the scheme changes, boilers which were twice as big would have been eligible, effectively producing the same amount of heat at the top subsidy payment.

Inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin said officials had wanted to mirror the scheme in Great Britain which paid out 1,314 at the higher tariff, adding: "What you're saying here is that there's a special interest here and that it is the poultry industry that needs 3,000 hours."

Sir Patrick suggested Mr Crawford had been involved in a "sales pitch for Moy Park".

The former DUP adviser denied the portrayal.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The RHI public inquiry is being chaired by Sir Patrick Coghlin and has heard 90 days of evidence so far

He said he was not helping any particular interest group, and was trying to come up with something that would ease the process of getting the changes through the assembly's enterprise committee and stop people running boilers 24/7.

He also claimed that his proposal would have removed the potential risk of "abuse" of the scheme by those who had boilers installed.

Officials rejected Mr Crawford's plan saying it would mean overcompensation and breach state aid rules.

'Friendly advice'

The inquiry has heard claims Mr Crawford was involved in party discussions about the way to deal with proposed cost controls.

In January 2017, he resigned after being named by the Enterprise Department's top civil servant as the person believed to be responsible for the decisions to delay cost controls, which led to a massive spike in applications and did the most damage to the public purse.

A party colleague Timothy Cairns has alleged that in the summer of 2015, he and Mr Crawford were told by another DUP adviser to co-operate on formulating a party position, which ultimately caused the cost-control delays.

Mr Crawford has repeatedly denied that and suggested he was offering "friendly advice".

Who is Andrew Crawford?

A son of a farmer from Beragh in County Tyrone, Andrew Crawford is a former employee of the Ulster Farmers' Union.

He was an assistant to the former DUP MEP Jim Allister before the North Antrim politician quit to form the Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV).

Mr Crawford was an adviser to Arlene Foster when she was enterprise minister during the time the RHI scheme was created, and followed her to the Department of Finance and Personnel in 2015.

When Mrs Foster became first minister in 2016, Mr Crawford then advised another DUP minister, Michelle McIlveen in the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

Mr Crawford's poultry farmer brother is a claimant of the RHI scheme.

'Very nervous'

He instead told the inquiry that when they were looking at how to progress changes to the scheme by the officials' preferred date on 1 October 2015, Mr Cairns was "very nervous about the politics of it".

Sir Patrick suggested the "politics" referred to the saleability of the changes to the biomass boiler installers.

But Mr Crawford said the concern was with getting the legislation through the assembly committee.

He added that once the changes were being talked about "there would have been a lobby on it" and that Mr Cairns had ongoing difficulties with the then-Enterprise Minister Jonathan Bell.

Mr Crawford has claimed in his oral evidence and witness statements to the inquiry that Mr Cairns was concerned he could lose his position as an adviser if he "wasn't careful" in how he handled changes to the RHI scheme.

Mr Cairns has denied that allegation.