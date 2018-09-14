Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Mr Horner was shot in front of his three-year-old son

Four men and a woman have appeared in court charged in connection with the murder of Colin Horner.

The 35-year-old was shot dead outside a supermarket in Bangor on 28 May 2017 as his three-year-old son looked on.

The four men charged all deny murder while the woman faces charges linked to the killing.

Police linked the Balloo Link killing to an ongoing South East Antrim UDA feud in which Geordie Gilmore was also killed in March 2017 in Carrickfergus.

Joseph Blair (35), of Shackelton Walk, Newtownards; Robert Ralph (47), of Donaghadee Road, Newtownards; Alan James Wilson (30) of North Green, Newtownards, and and Ryan Graham Smyth (31), of Windsor Gardens in Bangor all pleaded not guilty to murder.

They also denied possessing a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life when the charges were put to them at an arraignment hearing at Belfast Crown Court.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption The shooting happened outside a Sainsbury's store in Bangor

Terrie Aicken (24), of Green Road, Conlig, Newtownards, pleaded not guilty to perverting the course of justice.

Mr Justice Colton set the date for the non-jury trial as 14 January 2019.

It is expected to last four weeks.

Joseph Blair, Alan Wilson, Ryan Smyth and Terrie Aicken were all released on continuing bail. Robert Ralph was remanded back into custody.