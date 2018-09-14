Image caption Paul Frew said the inquiry should not be an obstacle to the assembly's return

DUP MLA Paul Frew has said he accepts the RHI inquiry does not reflect well on his party.

Mr Frew was speaking on BBC News NI's The View.

"There's going to have to be lessons learned with my party and all others," Mr Frew said.

"I believe that all parties will learn from this, I believe we will come out with better government and that's only a good thing."

Mr Frew, an assembly member for North Antrim, said the RHI inquiry should not be used as an excuse for stopping the return of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

"It should not be a barrier, it should not be an obstacle," he said

"We should have an executive there tomorrow and an assembly there where we can scrutinise legislation and law."