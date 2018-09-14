New US consul general arrives in Belfast
- 14 September 2018
Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau has taken up her position as the new United States consul general for Belfast.
Ms Trudeau succeeds Daniel Lawton in the role.
The US Consul General office in Belfast described her as a "career member of the US foreign service".
She previously served as the US consul general in Lahore, Pakistan, as well as as the US State Department's director of press operations.
Excellent to meet Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau before she heads over to @USAinNI to take up her role as the new Consul General - lots of important work to be done as we continue to deepen the U.S.-NI relationship. pic.twitter.com/2cKh74R5MK— Ambassador Johnson (@USAmbUK) September 12, 2018
End of Twitter post by @USAmbUK
The US ambassador to the UK, Woody Johnson, tweeted his welcome to Ms Kennedy on Wednesday.
He said there was "lots of important work to be done as we continue to deepen the US-NI relationship".