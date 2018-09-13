Portadown-based aircraft seat business doubles profits
A Portadown-based aircraft seat manufacturer has more than doubled its turnover and profits.
Thompson Aero Seating designs and manufactures business-class seats for commercial airlines.
The firm made a pre-tax profit of £11m on turnover of £105m in the year to December 2017.
That compares to a £5m profit and £52m turnover in its previous nine-month accounting period.
Staff numbers also increased sharply from 364 to 543.
Thompson has been majority owned by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China since 2016.
Expansion
Another Chinese-owned manufacturer, SDC Trailers, has reported a pre-tax profit of £6m on turnover of £122m in the nine months to December 2017.
In August, SDC announced plans to create 50 new jobs as part of a £7m expansion at its Toome factory.
The company has been owned by Shenzhen-based CIMC Vehicles since 2016.