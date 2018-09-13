Image copyright Getty Images

The Northern Ireland services sector showed healthy growth in the second quarter of 2018, official figures suggest.

Output rose by 1.3% compared to the previous quarter and was up by 3.4% compared to the same period in 2017.

Growth was driven by the transport, storage, information and communications sectors which covers everything from delivery drivers to high-end IT jobs.

Services is dominant in the NI economy, accounting for about 80% of jobs.

Output in the sector is now at a 10-year high year but is still below the peak reached at the end of 2006.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption More than 800 people were employed at JTI's Ballymena plant

The production sector, which is mainly manufacturing, also showed growth in the second quarter.

Output was up by 0.9% on the previous quarter and by up 0.1% the previous year.

The manufacturing output figures have recently been skewed by the impact of the closure of the JTI cigarette factory in Ballymena.

That 'JTI effect' is now beginning to drop out of the figures with output in the food products, beverages and tobacco sector up by 5.9% compared to the previous quarter.