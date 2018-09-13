Image caption Dr Andrew Crawford has already appeared before the RHI inquiry to give evidence on several occasions

A former DUP adviser who resigned over the RHI scheme has said he believes his party worked to "pin the blame" on him for the entire debacle.

Dr Andrew Crawford was an adviser to Arlene Foster in the enterprise department when the RHI scheme was set up.

In January 2017, he quit after claims he had exerted influence to delay cost controls, allegations he denies.

He told the inquiry he was unhappy about how the DUP handled the events.

Dr Crawford resigned in mid-January 2017 after he was named by a senior civil servant, Andrew McCormick, at an assembly committee as the adviser who influenced a decision to keep the scheme open.

He still works for the DUP on its Brexit strategy, and said he did not "blame everyone in the DUP" for the fallout surrounding his resignation.

'Briefing against me'

On Thursday, Dr Crawford told the inquiry that the moment he heard his name mentioned at the committee, he texted a friend - Mark Anderson, a biomass expert who worked at Ulster University - saying: "I've been destroyed."

He added he believed he had been unfairly blamed for being responsible for the delay to bring in cost controls in summer 2015, which led to a massive spike in boiler applications and did the most damage to the public purse.

At the height of the media spotlight on RHI in December 2016 and early 2017, a course of action was taken "to put my name out there," he added.

On Tuesday, another former DUP special adviser (Spad), Timothy Cairns described politics as a "grubby world", and Dr Crawford told the inquiry he agreed with that, adding: "That's how politics works."

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The RHI public inquiry is being chaired by Sir Patrick Coghlin and has heard 89 days of evidence so far

He added that when there was a crisis, parties looked to see "if there was somebody going to fall for it".

Mr Crawford said he felt he was being linked in the public eye or "given up".

He suggested David Gordon, who formerly oversaw communications for the Executive Office, had taken a lead in that role.

He said emails between Mr Gordon and another DUP Spad Richard Bullick, given as evidence to the inquiry, contained references to "getting the real story out".

"I believe David Gordon was very much involved in that role in terms of briefing against me to the media," he said.

Lucrative scheme

Later, Dr Crawford was asked whether a brother and two cousins, who lived within a 10-mile radius of his family home, had raised the lucrative nature of the scheme with him.

All three of them had installed biomass boilers that were accredited to the scheme.

The inquiry was told his brother James got a quote for two boilers in June 2014.

It showed the RHI income over 20 years of £250,000 - and fuel savings of a further £300,000.

Inquiry counsel Joseph Aiken asked whether his brother had discussed the figures with him.

Dr Crawford said he had not.

Mr Aiken said surely his brother would have put the figures in front of him and said: "Surely that can't be right."

Dr Crawford denied any knowledge of the document and said he and his brother had never discussed it.

'Quick to defend'

In his witness statement published on Wednesday, Dr Crawford said when problems with the scheme became public knowledge in December 2016 and January 2017, "the party was quick to defend" another special adviser, Timothy Johnston, in a way they did not defend him.

Timothy Johnston was the DUP's top adviser to leader Arlene Foster during the crisis over RHI. He is now the party's chief executive.

Dr Crawford said he felt "there did appear to be attempts made to distance Timothy Johnston from any involvement", and that by contrast, steps were not taken to "contradict or expel the narrative" that Dr Crawford was responsible for the delay.

He pointed out that he does not know what involvement, if any, Mr Johnston had with the RHI scheme or "what motive he may have had" for being involved.

He also stated that he believes neither himself nor Mr Johnston tried to delay cost controls.

Who is Andrew Crawford?

A son of a farmer from Beragh in County Tyrone, Dr Andrew Crawford is a former employee of the Ulster Farmers' Union.

He was an assistant to the former DUP MEP Jim Allister before the North Antrim politician quit to form the Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV).

Dr Crawford was an adviser to Arlene Foster when she was enterprise minister during the time the RHI scheme was created, and followed her to the Department of Finance and Personnel in 2015.

When Mrs Foster became first minister in 2016, Dr Crawford then advised another DUP minister, Michelle McIlveen in the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

Dr Crawford's poultry farmer brother is a claimant of the RHI scheme.

'Negative publicity'

He has told the inquiry he believes it was another DUP adviser, Timothy Cairns, who sought the delay due to his concern about "negative publicity" for the enterprise department.

Mr Cairns was the adviser to enterprise minister Jonathan Bell, who had already faced criticism for the closure of a wind energy scheme.

The two men had a strained working relationship, as already outlined to the inquiry.

Image caption Dr Andrew McCormick told a Stormont committee that he believed Andrew Crawford was responsible for delaying cost controls to the RHI scheme

Because of this, Dr Crawford claims Mr Cairns was concerned he could lose his position as an adviser if he "wasn't careful" in how he handled changes to the RHI scheme.

But Mr Cairns has denied this allegation in his evidence to the RHI inquiry.

Also in his witness statement, Dr Crawford said he believes those dealing with the fallout from RHI in the DUP acquiesced in the naming of him as the primary instigator of the delay.

He also said he did not see "any attempt" from the party to tell Dr McCormick that Dr Crawford had denied the allegation on numerous occasions.

'Upsetting'

In his evidence, Dr Crawford refers to a statement made by Arlene Foster in the assembly on 19 December 2016 about the RHI scheme and her party's handling of it.

In her speech, she said the party had investigated claims about cost control delays, and that any attempts to do that had not been made by ministers or party officers.

The former Spad said he felt "the speech was constructed in such a way that it allowed the interpretation that I had been involved, rather than conveying my strong denial of any involvement".

Dr Crawford told the inquiry that he found that "particularly upsetting".

He claimed none of the DUP's "key players" - who he identified as Richard Bullick, Timothy Johnston, John Robinson, Arlene Foster and Simon Hamilton - came to him "to discuss the matter in depth and ask for my version of events as part of the 'investigation'".

He later raised his concerns about that speech with all of them, he added.

Dr Crawford is due to give evidence to the inquiry throughout Thursday and Friday.