A man in his 20s has been shot a number of times in the legs in Londonderry.

The police said the shooting happened in the Creggan area at about 21:30 BST on Wednesday night.

The man has been taken to hospital for treatment after he "sustained a number of gunshots to his legs", the PSNI said.

Sinn Féin councillor Kevin Campbell said the attack happened in the Oakland Park area and he "utterly condemned" it.

"These actions should stop immediately and those responsible should pack up and get off the backs of the community," he said.

"Anyone with information on this shooting should bring it forward to the police immediately."