Image copyright PSNI Image caption John Clifford had been allowed out of prison to attend an appointment

A convicted child murderer on the run from Maghaberry Prison has been arrested in Newry.

John Clifford was jailed in 1989 after being convicted of the murder of his eight-year-old niece Sue-Ellen Clifford.

The 56-year-old was spotted on CCTV boarding a Dublin-bound train at Lanyon Place Station in Belfast on Sunday, 2 September.

He had been allowed out of prison to attend an appointment.

On Monday, Det Insp Michael McDonnell said: "I would like to thank our An Garda Síochána colleagues for their assistance in locating Mr Clifford and facilitating his return to Northern Ireland.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Clifford was seen on CCTV boarding a train in Belfast

"I would also like to thank those members of the public who contacted us with information and the media for their assistance in publicising our appeals for information."

Clifford is also serving time for convictions including cruelty to children and indecent assault.