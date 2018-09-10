Image caption Timothy Cairns was a DUP special adviser to enterprise minister Jonathan Bell from May 2015 until the following year

A former DUP adviser has told the RHI inquiry that the party's most senior adviser was involved in the decision to delay cost controls in the scheme.

Timothy Cairns is due to give evidence on Tuesday.

In his witness statements, published on Monday, he said Timothy Johnston was involved in the decision to delay in late August 2015.

He also described Mr Johnston as a "powerful individual" who ran all matters relating to the party.

In 2015, Mr Johnson was an adviser to the then-First Minister Peter Robinson and is now the party's chief executive.

By summer 2015, officials in the Enterprise Department were aware of the major problems with the scheme, but cost controls were not implemented until November 2015.

The delay allowed hundreds of extra boilers into the lucrative scheme, and added a huge potential burden to the public purse until the subsidy payments were heavily cut.

Mr Cairns said it was the understanding of the other advisers and civil servants at the time that the bill would be met by the Treasury - a belief which was ill-founded.

He added that the decision to go for the latest possible date for tariff cuts was influenced by what had happened with a similar green energy scheme earlier that summer.

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Timothy Johnston served as a special adviser to three first ministers: Ian Paisley, Peter Robinson and Arlene Foster

Westminster had cut the subsidies for onshore wind to the detriment of many in Northern Ireland.

Mr Cairns said the party had been lobbied by other MLAs, the Ulster Farmers' Union and by individuals who were keen that the same thing did not happen to RHI.

He also said another special adviser (Spad), Dr Andrew Crawford, who at the time was advising DUP minister Arlene Foster, was involved in the decision to delay the regulations.

"While Andrew Crawford and Timothy Johnston indicated that they would be content with a date in early October for cost controls, their view was that the latest possible date should be sought," Mr Cairns' statement said.

At the August meeting, Mr Cairns said no pressure was put on civil servants and he was surprised when the then-head of energy division said officials could live with a date in early November.

'Party leader proxy'

"I was surprised at the willingness to move the date from October to November," Mr Cairns said.

That early November date later slipped by several weeks due to procedural delay.

The RHI inquiry has already heard claims that DUP special advisers were taking "many decisions" as opposed to ministers, during devolution.

In his statement, Mr Cairns said Timothy Johnston "often acted as first minister/party leader proxy on many matters concerning the DUP's policy on issues and consequently executive policy".

He described Mr Johnston as a "powerful individual" who ran all matters relating to the party - and said he believed that Mr Johnston running party matters while a Spad was "operating outside of what he was permitted to do".

Toxic relationship

Mr Cairns's witness statements also reveal further the strained relationship between him and his former minister, Jonathan Bell.

He said Mr Bell had an "explosive personality" and often became aggressive.

Mr Cairns also gave his account of a row the pair had in London in 2015 over Mr Bell's authority to take decisions or whether certain issues should be referred to the wider party central first.

Mr Cairns claims he told Mr Bell: "Well Jonathan if you want to be the man with big balls and just make the decision go right ahead, but this is an East Belfast matter and if I was you I would consult Peter Robinson at the very least."

He then said Mr Bell became "enraged" and threatened to break his finger - Mr Bell has denied this claim.

Who is Timothy Cairns?

Timothy Cairns became Jonathan Bell's adviser at the Enterprise Department in May 2015.

In Mr Bell's evidence to the inquiry, he admitted he had not chosen Mr Cairns to advise him, but signed a pre-written letter from the DUP confirming the selection.

It has emerged that the pair had a difficult working relationship throughout the course of their time together at Stormont.

Mr Cairns previously worked as an aide to Peter Robinson when he was first minister, but left his role as a DUP adviser after the assembly election in May 2016.

He is now the Community Transport Association's director of policy and public affairs for Northern Ireland.

Bullying allegations

Mr Cairns said Jonathan Bell's temper was "well-known" in the party, and claimed he had spoken to two other party colleagues, Emma Little Pengelly and Michelle McIlveen, about allegations of bullying by Mr Bell.

Mr Cairns said Mr Bell had "cornered Ms McIlveen at the party conference and had berated her for some time until she broke down in tears".

Later in the witness statement, Mr Cairns said no special adviser in the DUP had wanted to work with Mr Bell.

He said he also "did not wish to be Jonathan Bell's Spad", but that he could not have raised any objection to the appointment.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Jonathan Bell told the RHI inquiry he had a difficult relationship with his former special adviser, Timothy Cairns

'Veiled accusation'

The evidence also refers to a claim made by Mr Bell about a row involving the head of the civil service, David Sterling, and another former DUP Spad, Dr Andrew Crawford.

Mr Bell alleged he had been told by Mr Cairns that "David Sterling had shouted at Andrew Crawford: 'You kept this scheme open for the benefit of your family and you've caused a significant budgetary crisis in Northern Ireland'."

However, Mr Cairns said Mr Bell had not recalled the story correctly and that the conversation was between Dr Crawford and another Stormont official, Mike Brennan.

Mr Cairns said Dr Crawford had told him that Mr Brennan had made a "veiled accusation" that Dr Crawford was seeking to keep RHI open "to benefit family and friends".

He added that Dr Crawford was "outraged" by the suggestion. Dr Crawford has denied the claim completely.

What was the RHI scheme?

The Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme was established to encourage uptake of eco-friendly heat systems over the use of fossil fuels.

However, an overgenerous offer of fuel subsidies meant it could cost taxpayers an extra £490m.

A public inquiry was set up into the flawed green energy scheme in January 2017.

Mr Cairns will give evidence to the RHI inquiry on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Thursday, Arlene Foster's former adviser, Dr Andrew Crawford, will appear at the inquiry again.

The inquiry's chair, Sir Patrick Coghlin, has previously said he expects the oral hearings to conclude at the end of October.