Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The search for the missing man is centred on Muckross near Kesh

The search for a man who went missing on Lough Erne on Sunday evening is resuming on Monday morning.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) was called to Muckross, County Fermanagh, after an incident involving a jet ski at 17:30 BST on Sunday.

One man was rescued from the water by a boat already in the area and the search began for a second man.

Police officers and a helicopter from the Irish Coastguard joined the RNLI in the search.

The RNLI had two boats involved in the operation on Sunday.

In a statement, they said: "Enniskillen and Carrybridge RNLI's inshore lifeboats and Rescue Water Craft were requested to launch following reports of a person in the water, off a jet ski in the Muckross area. Enniskillen RNLI was already on Lower Lough Erne having responded to a separate call out.

"Once on scene, the RNLI observed that one person who had swam towards the shore had been rescued by a boat that was in the area."