Lough Erne search for missing jet skier

The search for the missing man is centred on Muckross near Kesh

Police and other emergency services were conducting searches on Lough Erne on Sunday evening following reports of an incident involving a jet ski.

One man has been rescued from the water and searches are continuing for a second man.

A helicopter from the Irish Coastguard at Sligo has been deployed.

It is believed the search is being centred on Muckross near Kesh, County Fermanagh.