Danielle McLaughlin, who went to university in Liverpool, was murdered in India in 2016

The taoiseach (Irish prime minister) is facing calls to apologise after his office said a County Donegal woman murdered in India was not an Irish citizen.

Danielle McLaughlin, 28, was found raped and strangled in the western state of Goa in March last year.

She was travelling on a British passport.

In a letter, her mother Andrea McLaughlin was told that a meeting with Leo Varadkar would not be possible.

The taoiseach's office suggested she should instead contact the UK government's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

'Outraged'

Speaking to the BBC, Sinn Féin senator Padraig MacLochlainn said Miss McLaughlin's mother was owed a personal apology.

"She is outraged, obviously she is deeply hurt," he said.

"But this latest letter is an absolutely despicable correspondence."

"There needs to be a fulsome apology and [Mr Varadkar] needs to have the decency to come to Buncrana town, where Andrea lives, and listen to what she has to say and to offer assistance to her."