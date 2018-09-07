Image copyright Brian Morrison Image caption The mLink app allows customers to buy tickets for use across the entire Translink network

The company that developed Translink's mLink app has said "a quick-fix solution" will not solve ticket issues.

Customers have experienced problems with the app for five consecutive days.

Translink said the app failure was caused by increased usage and recommended that customers put their phone into airplane mode to display their ticket as "a quick-fix"

But server Corethree said there are "a number of factors", not solely usage, which have contributed to the issue.

They declined to comment further on this when contacted by BBC News NI.

In a statement, they said: "We apologise for the inconvenience that the issue to mLink is causing and our priority is to resolve this as soon as we can.

"We currently have multiple work streams under way to do this and we are working with partners to ensure the system is suitably equipped to handle the increased usage we've experienced in peak hours."

Corethree added: "There are a number of factors that contribute to this problem, not solely increased usage, which is why a quick-fix solution is not appropriate in this case.

"We continue to work very hard on producing improvements to the service and roll them out quickly in order to resolve this."

Demand and development

Translink is encouraging users to buy their tickets outside of peak times or to consider other ticket options.

A spokesperson said the issue was UK-wide and due to unprecedented demand.

"We have been working over the last number of months on a major upgrade for our apps," the company said in a statement released on Friday.

"We already have an imminent release planned for our Apple users who will be upgrading to iOS 12 in a few weeks' time. This will be followed later in the year with a release for our Android users, rolling out all our planned new features.

"However, as result of this week's problems, we are currently testing interim app releases for both platforms that have been specifically designed to counteract the capacity issues we have been seeing at peak travel periods when connecting to the Corethree servers.

"The app releases are being made available to all Corethree customers, with priority being given to the larger transport operators - of which Translink is one."