Image caption Jonathan Bell claimed he was the victim of a smear campaign by the DUP when he made claims in the media about the RHI scheme in December 2016

The chair of the RHI inquiry has warned it must not to be treated as a platform for publishing "sensational" claims for the media.

He was speaking at the start of the second day of evidence by former DUP minister, Jonathan Bell.

It followed claims about a DUP-inspired "smear campaign" against Mr Bell.

Sir Patrick Coghlin insisted material needed to relate to the inquiry's terms of reference.

He said the public hearings did not afford an "open invitation" to witnesses to come along and refer to material to which they objected, but which was outside the scope of the inquiry.

Sir Patrick said he was not suggesting the documents referred to in respect of that by Mr Bell "fell into such a category".

He said he was making a general point that "this inquiry is not a media sensationalist platform so I would be grateful if everyone could bear that in mind".

'In-out ministers'

On Friday morning, Mr Bell was asked if he had been aware there had been a spike in applications at a time when DUP ministers, including him, were out of office as part of a protest following the murder of Kevin McGuigan, which was blamed on the Provisional IRA.

He said it was a "concern" that it was not made clear to him by departmental officials that the spike was happening while he was being moved in and out of the executive during September and October 2015.

Mr Bell also said if he had been told there was a huge increase in boilers applying to the scheme during that period, he would have asked questions.

'Discredit'

On Thursday, Mr Bell made a series of explosive allegations in which he claimed a senior figure in the Executive Office was briefing against him as a "monster who had to be put to sleep" when he was a DUP minister.

He further claimed that after he went public about the scale of the RHI scandal he had been the victim of a "massive smear campaign" orchestrated by the DUP.

He said the senior figure in the Executive Office was David Gordon, who headed communications for the department in 2016.

Mr Bell also alleged a journalist from a multi-national news company was briefing the DUP on how to discredit him by attacking his Christian faith.

It is understood Mr Bell was referring to David Blevins, Ireland correspondent at Sky News.

He told the inquiry it appeared to him that the journalist was advising the DUP on "how to discredit me and the information I'd given".

A spokesperson for Sky News denied that allegation.

"The suggestion by Jonathan Bell that David Blevins advised the DUP on anything is completely and utterly untrue," they said.

'Fitting me up'

Mr Bell also claimed his former Special Adviser (Spad) Timothy Cairns was prepared to mould his story to "fit up" Mr Bell.

He was speaking during his first day of evidence and referenced documents he had received from other inquiry witnesses.

Mr Bell has previously claimed he was overruled by DUP advisers when he tried to close the RHI scheme.

He added he could not operate against a Spad saying he would shape his story to the DUP narrative: "That is entirely fitting me up".

Image caption Mr Bell gave an explosive interview to the BBC in 2016 alleging he had been thwarted by DUP Spads when he first tried to close the scheme

'Spads remain'

The RHI panel has already heard how Mr Bell had a difficult relationship with his Spad, Timothy Cairns, after he became minister in May 2015.

On Thursday, Mr Bell said Mr Cairns had "deliberately attempted to limit" his powers and that Mr Cairns had told him: "Ministers come and go, Spads remain."

He claimed unelected special advisers had taken many decisions during devolution, and said he believed Timothy Cairns felt more responsible to the other special advisers in the DUP, Timothy Johnston and Richard Bullick, than to Mr Bell.

London row

The inquiry asked Mr Bell about a row he had with Mr Cairns in a London restaurant in June 2015 over the extent to which Mr Bell was able, as minister, to take his own decisions without referring up to the wider DUP.

Mr Bell claimed the conversation had nothing to do with RHI, and that he made clear he was the minister in charge and ultimately the one who would take decisions.

The following morning one particularly heated exchange between the pair ended, Mr Bell claimed, with Mr Cairns telling him: "Now you're going to listen to me big balls."

The then permanent secretary at the Enterprise Department was on the trip.

Andrew McCormick said he had never seen a special adviser rebuke a minister like that before.

In his witness statements, published on Wednesday, Mr Bell denied claims of bullying from Mr Cairns, or that he had tried to punch Mr Cairns and break his finger.

On Thursday, Mr Bell told the RHI inquiry that the allegations were "untrue without foundation".

He said he had never indicated or sought to indicate that he would "inflict physical violence on someone" and the claims had no basis in fact whatsoever.

Who is Jonathan Bell?

Jonathan Bell was the minister at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (Deti) during the period that the RHI scheme did the most damage to the public purse.

A total of £485m was committed when applications suddenly flooded the department in October and November 2015.

But it was after an explosive interview with the BBC's Stephen Nolan in which Mr Bell said he tried to close it down before that point, only to be thwarted by DUP advisers, that made the scandal headline news and helped lead to the collapse of the Stormont executive.

Mr Bell was later suspended by the DUP, and stood as an independent candidate for Strangford in the assembly election in March 2017, but did not retain his seat.

Image copyright RHI Inquiry Image caption Dr Andrew McCormick says there is no evidence that the RHI scheme was left off agendas due to pressure from DUP special advisers

Mr Bell has claimed that DUP Spads sought to frustrate the introduction of cost controls in the summer of 2015 as the flawed green energy scheme spiralled out of control.

He alleges one way that was done was by refusing to allow it to be included on the agenda for any meeting.

But Dr McCormick, the top civil servant in the Enterprise Department which ran RHI, said he had no evidence to support that contention.

Cost control delays

Later in Thursday's hearing, Mr Bell was pressed over how much he knew about delays in the introduction of cost controls in the summer 2015.

It was during that period that civil servants were working on changes to the scheme after realising it was running massively over its budget.

The changes were outlined in a submission that was written for Mr Bell on 8 July, but he said he never received the submission and could not remember any discussion with Timothy Cairns about the submission when it was being drawn up.

Mr Bell also said he was unaware of an email sent on 20 July from Arlene Foster's then-adviser Andrew Crawford, telling Mr Cairns that there would be a "massive spike in applications" before the changes came into effect in November.