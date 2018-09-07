Image copyright PSNI Image caption John Clifford was seen on CCTV boarding a train in Belfast on Sunday

The hunt for a convicted killer on the run from Maghaberry Prison is receiving help from police in the Republic of Ireland.

Gardaí said they were assisting the PSNI in their search for John Clifford, who failed to return to prison on Sunday.

The 56-year-old was spotted on CCTV boarding a Dublin-bound train at Lanyon Place Station in Belfast on Sunday.

He had been allowed out of prison to attend an appointment.

Clifford was convicted for the murder of his niece Sue-Ellen Clifford.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police ask that members of the public or anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact them on 101

He was also serving time for convictions including cruelty to children and indecent assault.

Before boarding the train, he had been seen using a distinctive three-wheel mobility scooter. It has since been found by police.

Police describe him as 1.75m (5ft 7") tall with fair hair and said he was wearing a hat heavy black coat, grey trousers and black dress shoes.

He was also carrying a dark-coloured backpack.

Officers appealed for anyone with information to contact them.