Image caption Police closed the Great Northern Road in Omagh after a one-vehicle collision

A 69-year-old man has died following a road crash in Omagh on Tuesday.

Sean Reid, who was a pedestrian, died after a one-vehicle collision on the Great Northern Road at around 11.20 BST.

Inspector Rowland said: "One person is currently assisting with our enquiries."

The road was closed for a period before being re-opened.

Mr Reid is the fourth person to lose his life in road crashes within 36 hours.

A woman from County Tyrone, named locally as Joanne Tracey, died following a two-car collision near Drogheda in County Louth in the early hours of Monday morning.

Meanwhile a married couple in their 70s died in a separate collision in County Tyrone on Monday afternoon.

The crash involving the married couple occurred when a car and a lorry crashed on the Doogary Road in Omagh at 14.55 BST on Monday.

The couple, who were the occupants of the car, died at the scene. The lorry driver was uninjured.

Inspector Keir Kitt said: "I am appealing for witnesses or anyone who was travelling on the Doogary Road between 2:30pm and the time the collision was reported to us to contact us.

"I am especially keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dashcam footage of the collision, or believe they saw the Volvo car prior to the collision."

Image caption The crash which claimed the lives of a married couple happened on the Doogary Road

SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan said: "My heartfelt sympathies go out to their family and loved ones. The times ahead will be difficult for them but I know the local community will rally round and do all they can to help and support them."

Anyone with information about either crash is asked to contact officers on 101.

Meanwhile, Joanne Tracey from Greencastle died following a two-car collision near Drogheda in County Louth.

The crash happened between junctions 10 and 11 on the M1 northbound at approximately 1.20 BST on Monday.

It is understood Ms Tracey was returning home after attending the GAA All-Ireland final between Tyrone and Dublin in Croke Park.

The driver of the other car was uninjured.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to contact officers.