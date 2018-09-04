The Health and safety Executive is investigating after a man in his 60s died on a farm in the Ardstraw area of County Tyrone.

Police were called on Sunday morning to the farm near Coolaghy Road, between Newtownstewart and Sion Mills, where they said the man died suddenly.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out on the body.

The PSNI said that the man's death "is not being treated as suspicious at this time".

A Health and safety Executive NI spokesperson said: "Our sympathy is with the man's family at this most difficult time."