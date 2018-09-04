Fermanagh device: Suspected World War II mortar detonated
A controlled explosion has been carried out on what is believed to be a World War II mortar.
Police received the report of an item in the Samsonagh Road area of Boho, near Enniskillen, at 18:50 BST on Monday evening.
Army bomb experts carried out a controlled explosion on the device early on Tuesday morning.