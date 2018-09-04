Translink: Mobile payment problems frustrate commuters
- 4 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Angry customers have taken to social media to vent their frustration at problems with Translink's app.
The mLink app allows passengers to use pre-paid tickets on public transport.
However, some customers experienced difficulties on Monday and Tuesday.
Hey @Translink_NI any idea when your Android App will start working again? Spent another 30 mins this morning trying to buy my weekly ticket...— Garth Gilmour (@GarthGilmour) September 4, 2018
End of Twitter post by @GarthGilmour
Translink say the problem was a result of "supplier capacity issues" which affected operators in the UK and parts of Europe, adding that the app is now working again.
In a statement, Translink acknowledged the purchase of new tickets "was not possible in some cases".
They have urged customers who are experiencing problems to contact them.
#mLink is not working on iOS this morning again but absolutely fine on Android. My Wife usually buys a monthly ticket and has now been unable to the last two days. When will this be rectified @Corethree ? #GliderBelfast— Jonathan Godfrey (@GodfreyJonathan) September 4, 2018
End of Twitter post by @GodfreyJonathan
@Translink_NI @TranslinkMetro hate to bring it up but not only has your app crashed BUT your busses are still running late was told by your “live” app that the bus would be 10mins early it is now 10mins late! Would love an explanation? And it’s probably not that there’s traffic?— Chris Grant (@ludachriss) September 4, 2018
End of Twitter post by @ludachriss
@Translink_NI #mlink went to the payment page but kept saying error no internet could not process but 4 pending debits on my account for a monthly pass now— Laura Murray (@Lauralilop) September 4, 2018
End of Twitter post by @Lauralilop
Yeah I figured as much! Conveniently they can only really to you about it after 9am when most people will have had to buy one to get to work already.— ClaireW (@clairedotw) September 3, 2018
End of Twitter post by @clairedotw