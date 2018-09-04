Image caption PA Consulting employs about 2,600 people across its global operations

One of the world's leading consultancy firms is to create 400 jobs in Belfast.

PA Consulting is opening a digital development centre in the city which will be developed over the next five years.

It recruits specialists in software engineering, data analytics and security.

The project is being supported with almost £4m of government grants. Average salaries will be £35,000.

PA Consulting employs about 2,600 people across its global operations.

Anita Chandraker, head of innovation at the firm, said Belfast had been chosen for the expansion because of its talent pool, universities and technology sector.

Belfast is home to a growing number of technology firms and the consultancy company, Deloitte, has a large digital team in the city.

Alastair Hamilton, chief executive of Invest NI, said the Department of Economy (DfE) would be providing pre-employment training for 155 of the roles.

PA Consultancy has already recruited about 40 people, including 25 digital specialists.