The 18m vehicle will use the latest diesel-electric hybrid engine

Do not park in the new Belfast bus-lanes especially on the school run, drivers are being warned.

The Department for Infrastructure said some families parked in a bus-lane near a school on the Falls Road on Thursday.

The 12-hour bus-lanes are to accommodate the new Glider buses, which begin full operation on Monday.

People dropping off pupils at St Kevin's Primary School claimed they had nowhere else to park.

Some families said they were forced to park at a nearby cemetery.

A spokesperson for the Department said: "Anyone who drops off or collects pupils from school should be aware that they are not allowed to drive or stop in the new bus lanes during their hours of operation."

Sustainable travel

"The bus lanes are clearly marked by solid white lines on the road and blue bus lane signs.

"There are gaps in the bus lanes to allow access to side streets".

The principal of St Kevin's school, Fiona Keegan, called for talks with the transport authorities to resolve the parking problems on the Falls Road.

The departmental spokesperson said: "The Department has engaged with the schools along the BRT routes and is working to encourage more sustainable transport to school, including walking and cycling.

"The Department's Road Safety Team will be contacting all primary schools along the BRT route offering to come along and speak to pupils and staff about safe, sustainable travel to school."