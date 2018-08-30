Northern Ireland

Overturned truck causes M1 tailbacks near Belfast

  • 30 August 2018
truck

A heavy lorry overturned on the M1 motorway near Belfast on Thursday afternoon.

The citybound carriageway was closed near Moira for a time while the truck was removed from a ditch.

There were long tailbacks on the citybound carriageway as a crane was deployed to rescue the stricken vehicle.

Motorists were advised to expect long delays

