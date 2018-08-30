Overturned truck causes M1 tailbacks near Belfast
- 30 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A heavy lorry overturned on the M1 motorway near Belfast on Thursday afternoon.
The citybound carriageway was closed near Moira for a time while the truck was removed from a ditch.
There were long tailbacks on the citybound carriageway as a crane was deployed to rescue the stricken vehicle.
Motorists were advised to expect long delays