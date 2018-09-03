Belfast's Glider becomes fully operational

Image copyright Department for Infrastructure Image caption The Glider buses will run in the new lanes

The new £90m Belfast Rapid Transit Glider service has become fully operational.

The Glider buses have been described as "a tram on wheels".

They will run approximately every seven to eight minutes, linking east Belfast, west Belfast and the Titanic Quarter with the city centre.

The Gliders will replace the majority of Metro 4 and 10 services. Bus lanes built for the service will operate from 07:00 BST to 19:00 Monday to Saturday.

Glider facts:

They are 18m long and have three doors.

They can carry 105 passengers.

The service will operate every seven to eight minutes throughout the working day.

More than 100 'Glider halts' have been installed.

There are 30 vehicles in total servicing the route with free on-board wi-fi and USB charging facilities.

Bus lane disruption

The new 12-hour bus lanes were introduced on a phased basis beginning in July.

Last week, it was announced by the Department for Infrastructure that a 12-month scheme allowing private hire taxis to use the lane has been put on hold.

A bus lane introduced in the Titanic Quarter was suspended after motorists complained of "horrendous" tailbacks.

In west Belfast, drivers have been warned not to park in the bus lane while dropping children off to school.

There will be a loading and unloading window between 10:00 BST and 14:00 BST and vehicles with a blue badge will be allowed to stop in the lanes for up to 10 minutes to drop-off or pick up a blue badge holder.

Funeral corteges are also allowed to use the lanes, which the Department for Infrastructure said would create a "safer environment" for people to walk behind the hearse.

'Modern and efficient'

The Department for Infrastructure invested £90m in the Belfast Rapid Transit Glider service and hopes it will encourage people to use public transport.

David Sterling, head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service, said : "The Belfast Rapid Transit Glider service is all about customers and connectivity. It offers an enhanced customer experience and a joined up service.

"The new Glider service will offer quick, modern and efficient access into and across the city.

"It will also improve the city's image and help to open up new development opportunities along its routes, linking and regenerating communities and transforming neighbourhoods."