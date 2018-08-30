NI mother wins Supreme Court benefit case

Image caption Siobhan McLaughlin lived with her partner John Adams for 23 years and they had four children together

An unmarried mother has won access to a Widowed Parent's Allowance in a landmark Supreme Court ruling.

Mother of four, Siobhan McLaughlin from County Antrim lived with her partner for 23 years- but never married.

After her partner's death, she was denied money that her children would have been otherwise entitled to.

Today's ruling is expected to have far-reaching ramifications - allowing people across the UK to apply for similar payments.

Siobhan McLaughlin lived with her partner John Adams for 23 years and they had four children together, but the couple were never married.

Mr Adams died in 2014.

Ms McLaughlin is now the sole provider for her family and works two jobs as a special needs classroom assistant and cleaner.

She said the money provided by the widowed parent's allowance would have been useful to her family.

Image caption John Adams had four children with Siobhan McLaughlin

After his death, the County Antrim woman challenged the rule that parents must have married to be entitled to a widowed parent's allowance.

Ms McLaughlin, from Armoy, won the original case but it was overturned by the Court of Appeal.

In April 2018 the Supreme Court sat in Northern Ireland for the first time ever.

Ms McLaughlin's case was the first case heard by the court in Northern Ireland.

Thursday's ruling by the UK Supreme Court is expected to allow unmarried people from across the UK to apply for a Widowed Parent's Allowance.