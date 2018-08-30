Image copyright PA Image caption Firefighters are still at Bank Buildings but their operation is nearing an end

A cordon around the Primark store in Belfast city centre that was destroyed by fire has been narrowed to allow neighbouring shops to open.

A charred shell is all that remains of the landmark Bank Buildings on Castle Street after a massive blaze tore through it on Tuesday.

Internal parts of the buildings are continuing to collapse but the facade remains intact.

A senior firefighter said he was "optimistic" that it could be saved.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The landmark building was destroyed by the fire within a matter of hours

The fire started at the top of the five-storey Bank Buildings at about 11:00 BST on Tuesday.

Within hours it had spread to the bottom floor, leaving the buildings completely destroyed.

The buildings were quickly evacuated, according to the fire service, and there have been no reports of injuries.

The fire service said an investigation into the cause of the fire will start once the structural integrity and safety of the buildings have been determined.

'Optimistic it can be saved'

Senior firefighter Aidan Jennings said there some "burning hotstops" remain inside the Bank Buildings but the fire service's work has been scaled down.

"Flames are sporadically jumping up and down in places as a result of stubborn areas we can't reach," he said.

"We haven't had anything [collapse] externally - it's been hanging floors, debris and brickwork falling down from the internal structure."

Image copyright PA Image caption Shoppers and staff escaped from the store after the fire started on Tuesday morning

It is "tragic" to see the Bank Buildings burnt out, he said, but there is hope that it can be saved.

"I'm optimistic that it can be saved and I'm pleased that it's still standing.

"Structural engineers have been looking at the facade and the rest of the building and I'm optimistic that there'll be some decision today in relation to where we are with that."

Shane Quinn, of the Belfast Buildings Trust, said it would take "days and weeks" to assess whether the buildings could be restored.

"But I think we have to start from the premise that it is possible and that it must be saved," he added.

Belfast councillors met yesterday to look at ways to help nearby traders affected by the fire.

"We are working with retailers to try to support them, both in the short term by getting the street opened as soon as possible but also in the long term to ensure that the footfall is kept there," said SDLP councillor Donal Lyons.