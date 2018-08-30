Image copyright Press Eye Image caption The RHI Inquiry panel is made of up of Sir Patrick Coghlin (centre), Dame Una O'Brien and Dr Keith MacLean

Sinn Féin is expected to call for the closure of the RHI scheme later today.

The call will come in the party's response to a public consultation on its future and is likely to further strain relationships with the DUP.

Clashes between the parties over the issue contributed to the collapse of devolved government.

A public inquiry into the failed green energy scheme resumes next week. The inquiry was set up after costs spiralled.

It has heard claims that some applicants installed wood pellet boilers simply to maximise subsidy payments after realising the subsidy was higher than the fuel price.

It led to a huge commitment of public funds to honour lucrative payments guaranteed to applicants for 20 years.

Image caption The inquiry is investigating the flawed green energy scheme

A series of high profile witnesses are expected to give evidence in the inquiry's final phase.

They include former DUP MLA Jonathan Bell, who was economy minister when Renewable Heat Incentive was forced to close in February 2016.

He has claimed he was made a scapegoat by former party colleagues who wanted to protect their leader Arlene Foster from a mounting scandal over the massive projected cost.

'Cash for ash'

Mr Bell is due to give evidence next Thursday and Mrs Foster is also expected to testify again in the coming weeks.

She was economy minister when the scheme was devised, launched and run.

The inquiry has heard she didn't read the regulations covering it and relied on her special adviser to keep across detailed technical documents, something he didn't do.

She left the department in 2015 just as growing demand coupled with the "cash for ash" subsidy flaw drove up the projected spend.

Also before the inquiry in September are a series of DUP special advisers Mr Bell accused of conspiring against him.

They have denied the accusations.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The RHI inquiry is to conclude in early September

The RHI scheme collapsed amid political scandal as the projected cost to Northern Ireland's taxpayers spiralled to hundreds of millions of pounds over its lifetime.

It was one of the reasons cited by Sinn Féin when it pulled out of the Executive in January 2017.

As well as calling for the closure of the scheme Sinn Féin is expected to say it wants public money recouped from anyone proven to have abused it, though that could be difficult to establish.

At one point the economy department projected the cost of the scheme to Northern Ireland taxpayers could be as much as £700m, though that figure has been disputed by a group representing boiler owners.

RHI is now back on budget after temporary cost controls in 2017 dramatically cut subsidy rates.

The department is running a public consultation on the long-term future of the scheme.

It's due to close on 6 September.