Image caption Belfast priest Fr Paddy McCafferty met Pope Francis in Dublin

A Belfast priest who was abused as a young cleric says meeting the Pope during his visit to Ireland was a momentous event.

Father Paddy McCafferty believes the move will signal a major shift in the Church's response to the issue.

The west Belfast cleric was one of eight abuse survivors to meet Pope Francis when he visited the Republic of Ireland last weekend.

Fr Paddy was abused by a priest while training in County Wexford.

Former priest James Martin Donaghy was found guilty of 23 sex abuse charges against three men, including Fr Paddy, in December 2011.

Image copyright PA Image caption Pope Francis greeted crowds in Dublin's Phoenix Park on Sunday ahead of Mass

During his 36-hour visit to the Republic, Pope Francis held a private audience with eight survivors of clerical, religious and institutional abuse.

The meeting in the Papal Nuncio's residence in Dublin lasted for more than 90 minutes.

Fr Paddy says those present were "on tenterhooks" due to the nature of what they were dealing with.

He added: "It was a very painful subject and we were all coming from our own wounded background.

"He put his hands up towards the end and said, 'I am responsible, I am responsible'."

The Corpus Christi parish priest added that although he recognises the Pope is not a miracle worker he was "very attentive".

"He was abject in our response to us.

"It was extremely momentous event. It was also a very emotional and draining experience," he added.