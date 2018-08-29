The independent unionist councillor Jolene Bunting is being investigated by Northern Ireland's local government watchdog.

The Local Government Commissioner for Standards said it is looking into 14 complaints about her behaviour.

Ms Bunting was first elected to Belfast City Council in 2014.

A hearing to determine whether she should be suspended while investigations are completed will be held next Tuesday.

The watchdog is looking at whether Ms Bunting breached 12 parts of the code of conduct for councillors, which relate to behaviour towards other people, disrepute, responsibility under equality legislation, use of her councillor position and the use of council resources.