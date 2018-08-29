Image caption The scene at the Primark building on Wednesday morning

Traffic disruption is expected in Belfast city centre after a major fire destroyed the Primark building.

The fire service said there were "grave concerns" that the five-storey Bank Buildings on Castle Street could collapse.

Firefighters battled the flames throughout Tuesday night, after the roof and all the floors caved in.

A 45-metre police cordon remains in place around the site of the blaze, and several roads remain closed.

The fire was still burning at 07:15 BST on Wednesday, and the fire service said it would take some time to extinguish the blaze.

Queen Street is closed from Wellington Place to its junction with Castle Street, while Castle Street is closed from Queen Street to Royal Avenue.

All buses operating in and out of the city centre will be subject to delays and diversions.

No-one was injured in the blaze and it is not yet clear how the fire at the listed building started.

Commuters have been urged to leave extra time for their journeys during rush hour on Wednesday, and some nearby shops and offices are not opening.

Media caption Fire has destroyed the Primark store in Belfast

The fire service said the blaze started on the fifth floor or the roof.

Firefighters pieced together 1km (1,000m) of hose to bring water from the River Lagan to the building on Tuesday evening.

"We certainly can't guarantee the structural integrity of the building at this time," said Assistant Chief Fire Officer Michael Graham.

Media caption Senior fire officer Michael Graham warned that the building could collapse

A police officer at the scene told BBC News NI earlier on Tuesday that structural engineers had assessed the building and said it was "at risk of imminent collapse".

Clothing giant Primark confirmed that the building was safely evacuated.

It is believed that more than 350 people work in the store.

Image copyright PA Image caption The fire spread rapidly through the whole building, causing floors to collapse

Mr Graham said it had been "an intense six hours" for firefighters.

"The priority for us was to stop any fire spreading to any other building and keep our firefighters and the community safe," he added.

"We feel we've achieved all of those things."

What is the history of the building?

The clothing and homeware chain was undergoing a major refurbishment.

It was being extended along Castle Street in a project costing an estimated £30m.

The original Bank Buildings was designed by Sir Robert Taylor and erected by Waddell Cunningham in 1785.

WH Lynn designed the new bank buildings in 1900.

Image copyright PA Image caption Firefighters used aerial equipment to try to tackle the blaze at the top of the building

He intended it as a bridge to the 20th century, with a compromise between the classical style of the upper part of the building and the great expanse of plate glass below.

Three bombs exploded in the Bank Buildings in 1975 - a huge fire broke out shortly afterwards and damaged parts of the building.

In 1979, the Bank Buildings were taken over by the Dublin-based group Primark.

Within 18 months, the store was totally refurbished and the exterior restored to its 1903 glory.

Primark CEO Paul Marchant said he was "deeply shocked and saddened" by the fire.

Image caption Thick smoke from the fire could be seen over Belfast throughout Tuesday afternoon

Rajesh Rana, president of Belfast Chamber of Trade and Commerce said it was "a sad day for Belfast and for one of our city's leading retailers."