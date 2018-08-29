Image copyright Daily Mirror

An identical picture engulfs each of Wednesday's front pages - the iconic clock on the historic Bank Buildings in Belfast, flames and smoke pouring out of it.

A fire broke out in the five-storey Primark building on Tuesday.

"History in flames," headlines the Belfast Telegraph.

We are reminded that not only did the 1785 building survive the worst of the Troubles, it remained standing through the Blitz in World War Two.

"Gutting," splashes the Daily Mirror - the paper speaks to two friends who "fled the building while choking on thick black smoke".

Gemma Gilvary tells the paper she and her companion were on the third floor of the shop when they heard fire alarms go off and assumed it was a drill.

She praises "brilliant" staff but says there was some confusion when the building was being evacuated.

On the way out she then smelt smoke. It was then, she says, that she started to realise it was no false alarm.

Only when the building was fully evacuated, did shoppers see the flames and realise how bad the blaze in the building they had just been in was.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The Bank Buildings days before the fire broke out and during the blaze

"Up in flames," says the The News Letter.

It's an "architectural and human tragedy" says the paper's editor Ben Lowry.

In fact, he muses, the only silver lining is that there were no injuries. He asks us to think of the staff.

"Think of the teenager about to start their first job in Primark or the person appointed manager in a new section of an improved store," he says.

Furthermore, Mr Lowry says Primark is the "make or break" reason many people go into the city centre, in an age where internet shopping is easier.

Image caption The scene at the Primark building on Wednesday morning

Meanwhile, The Irish News speaks to shoppers who claim that cages blocked a fire exit when they were being evacuated.

Monica Liddy, who was with her baby daughter, tells the paper there were cages full of clothes in front of her escape route but staff removed them and she was able to get out.

Chief Fire and Rescue Officer Michael Graham told BBC's Good Morning Ulster the fire service was "not aware of that" but they would try to find out what had happened.

Jonny McCoy from the Royal Society of Ulster Architects describes it as a "sad day for Belfast".

"The Bank Building is a very important part of the city's architectural heritage and is loved by many," he adds.

There's little else in the papers this morning but all the papers give a nod to the "We deserve better" rallies that went on across Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

It's been more than 500 days since the devolved assembly collapsed.

Rallies took place in a number of locations including Londonderry and Enniskillen, but the Belfast rally was cancelled due to the Primark fire.

***Bake Off spoiler alert!***

Great British Bake Off fans who haven't seen Tuesday's episode, please approach the next few lines with caution.

The Belfast Telegraph reports how hopes of a winner from Northern Ireland were dashed early on Channel 4's hit baking show.

Image copyright Channel 4 Image caption This year's Bake Off Contestants

County Tyrone amateur baker Imelda MCarron became the first to exit the tent despite the fact that Paul Hollywood loved her Irish biscuits.

Sadly her wagon wheel technical and "Day out in Mayo" final showstopper did not tickle the taste buds of Paul and Prue.

The 33-year old council officer said she was "frustrated because I know I can do better, but at the same time, it was one of the best experiences of my life."

Hard luck Imelda, but take cheer in that fact that your cherry and white chocolate oatmeal biscuits did County Tyrone proud.