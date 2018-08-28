In pictures: Primark building in Belfast gutted in fire

  • 28 August 2018

A selection of photos of the fire at the Bank Buildings.

  • Fire at Primark Pacemaker

    A police officer at the scene has told the BBC that the building is at "risk of imminent collapse".

  • Fire at Primark Pacemaker

    Up to 100 firefighters have been at the scene and the fire service has said the blaze has spread to all floors.

  • Fire at Primark BBC

    Flames billow from the Primark store in the Bank Buildings on Castle Street, in Belfast city centre.

  • Fire at Primark BBC

    The fire on the building's roof was reported at about 11:00 BST. Pieces of debris have been falling from the side of the building.

  • Fire at Primark Pacemaker

    The original Bank Buildings was designed by Sir Robert Taylor and erected by Waddell Cunningham in 1785. The new Bank Buildings was designed by WH Lynn in 1900

  • Fire at Primark BBC

    Primark said the store was safely evacuated and there have been no reports of any injuries.

  • Fire at Primark Pacemaker

    The building's iconic clock was engulfed in flames.

  • Fire at Primark Pacemaker

    Emergency services have been tackling the fire in Belfast city centre since late morning.

  • Fire at Primark Pacemaker

    Crowds watched on in astonishment as the blaze spread throughout the building in Belfast city centre.

  • Fire at Primark Pacemaker

    The building was evacuated and Royal Avenue cordoned off as the fire spread.

