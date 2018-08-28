A fire has broken out at Primark in Belfast city centre.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) received a report at 11:00 BST that the top floor of the five storey commercial building was on fire.

Eleven appliances are at the scene and the building has been evacuated.

NIFRS have advised people to avoid the Castle Street and Royal Avenue area whilst the incident is ongoing.

The clothing and homeware chain is currently undergoing a major refurbishment. It is being extended along Castle Street in a project costing an estimated £30m.

The former bank is a listed building, built between 1885-1900.