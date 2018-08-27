Image caption The Ulster Unionist politician said that he had received negative comments due to his decision

The only unionist politician to attend a reception for the Pope in Dublin has said he has no regrets.

Robbie Butler, an Ulster Unionist assembly member, said people are crying out for leadership.

Speaking to BBC News NI, Mr Butler said it was "an easy decision" to attend the Dublin Castle event and that he was "warmly welcomed".

He said he had received negative comments online, but said the main response was "overwhelmingly positive".

'Missed opportunity'

The DUP declined an invitation to the event, which Mr Butler called a "missed opportunity" for the party.

Pope Francis made a two-day trip to Ireland over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Church of Ireland Primate, Archbishop Richard Clarke, was also in Dublin Castle to hear the Pope's address.

He told BBC Radio Ulster that he would also like to see the Pope visit Northern Ireland.

He said: "I think it would not only mean a lot to Roman Catholics, but it would mean a lot to the whole country".

The weekend saw the first papal visit to the Republic of Ireland since Pope John Paul II's arrival in 1979.

The Pope's visit coincided with the World Meeting of Families, a global Catholic gathering that is held every three years.