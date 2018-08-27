Image caption Police are in attendance at the security alert in the Valsheda Court area of north Belfast

Houses have been evacuated in north Belfast after a suspicious object was found in the area.

It was found between Velsheda Court and Alliance Avenue on Monday morning.

Police and army bomb disposal experts are currently in attendance at the security alert and both roads have been closed.

Ardoyne Community Centre, in nearby Herbert Street, has been opened for residents who have been removed from their homes.

Image caption Alliance Avenue has also been closed

SDLP councillor Paul McCusker told BBC News NI that shortly after 09:00 BST residents were awoken by police who asked them to evacuate their properties.

He said that three streets are now reportedly closed in the area.

"At this stage, we don't know the motive behind this, but we know there's been over 40-60 homes affected," he said.

Image caption Paul McCusker said residents have "had enough" of security alerts in the area

"Along this stretch of the road, there are families, people who are unwell, and it has caused a lot of disruption in Ardoyne," added Mr McCusker.

"People are very angry - people don't deserve this. It's a bank holiday Monday and people are off work, they're trying to enjoy being off."

An alternative Ardoyne Metro service bus route is operating along Crumlin Road, Ballysillan Road, Oldpark Road and Westland Road until further notice.