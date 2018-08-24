John Gilligan charged with money laundering offences
- 24 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A Dublin man has been charged with money laundering offences.
The National Crime Agency said John Gilligan, 66, was arrested on Thursday evening by Border Force officers while attempting to board a flight to Spain at Belfast International Airport.
Officers recovered about 23,000 euros (£20,761) in currency at the scene, it said.
Mr Gilligan appeared at Coleraine Magistrates' Court on Friday and was remanded in custody until 4 September.
He is expected to appear before Antrim Magistrates' Court on that date.