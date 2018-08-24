Fatberg and bin bags block Belfast sewers

Image copyright NI Water

Northern Ireland Water has dealt with two major blockages in its sewer system in recent days.

Teams tackled a fatberg on the Shankill Road in west Belfast on Wednesday which caused fat, oil and grease to spill out onto the street.

On Thursday, they were called to north Belfast where black bin bags filled with rubbish had been dumped down a manhole, causing sewage to overflow.

NI Water's Stephanie McCullagh said: "We all have the power to stop it."

She said overflowing manholes cost the company millions each year.

Image copyright NI Water Image caption The fat, oil and grease (FOG) was so thick it had risen to the top of a manhole cover on the Shankill Road

On the Shankill Road, the fat, oil and grease (FOG) was so thick it had risen to the top of the manhole cover.

The FOG had built up from local homes and businesses pouring fat into the sewers.

'Extremely unpleasant'

"While most homes and businesses use grease traps and bin their waste correctly, those that don't, contributed to a massive fatberg in the sewers around the area," said Ms McCullagh.

"We would appeal to all our customers, especially food outlets, to dispose of their FOG appropriately. For householders, let it cool and then put it into the bin. Alternatively, pour it into a disposable container and take it to your local oil bank.

"Businesses also risk blocking their own drainage systems, which results in extra costs being incurred in clean-up efforts. These fat blockages can not only result in out of sewer flooding, but odour problems and the risk of rat infestations both near and beyond your premises."

Image copyright NI Water Image caption Black bin bags filled with rubbish had been dumped down a manhole in north Belfast

"Blockages and out-of-sewer flooding are extremely unpleasant and affects the whole community," added Ms McCullagh.

"In the last 10 years, NI Water has spent over £1.5 billion investing in water and wastewater infrastructure but no amount of investment will completely stop blocked pipes if people continue to flush wipes, sanitary items and cotton buds down the toilet."