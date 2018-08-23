Five arrested over Belfast stabbing
- 23 August 2018
Five men have been arrested in connection with the stabbing of an 18-year-old man in Belfast on Wednesday.
Police were called to the scene on the Laganbank Road at about 23:45 BST.
The man was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries, which have been described as serious.
Det Insp Paul Wright has appealed for "anyone who was on the bridge at East Bridge Street" around the time of the incident, to come forward with information.
Those arrested are aged 21, 24, 31, 35 and 47.