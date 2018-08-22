Image caption The devices were found close to a community centre in Churchill Street

Two explosive devices were found in the New Lodge area of north Belfast, police have said.

Homes and offices were evacuated and dozens of children were moved from a creche, after the discovery of pipe bomb-type devices.

Police say they were crudely hidden and could have killed or injured members of the public.

The devices were found close to a community centre in Churchill Street at about 13:00 BST on Wednesday.

Police said Army bomb experts carried out controlled explosions on the "viable" devices.

Det Sgt Keith Wilson said "such a reckless act should have no place in our society" and appealed for information.

A number of roads were closed during the security alert but they have since reopened.

Image caption Controlled explosions were carried on the devices, pictured above

Sinn Féin councillor JJ Magee said the alert had caused "massive disruption", especially for those that use the community centre.

The Ashton Centre provides a number of facilities including a creche, GP surgery and employment training.

"There was an evacuation, so babies as young as six months old had to be transferred to the nearest day care, which is not too far away," he said.

"But that was just pure luck, these people who planted this device had no consideration at all for these people who live in this area or come here to work."

Paul Roberts, chief executive of the Ashton Community Trust, said people were "really inconvenienced".

"For the local community trying to go to the doctors' surgery, an appointment you have been waiting for, now it doesn't happen," he said.

"Help with a job interview wasn't allowed to be provided.